Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,752 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.