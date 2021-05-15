Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

EXR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 497,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

