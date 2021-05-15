Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $4,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,349,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,147,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

