Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

