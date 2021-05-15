Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.12 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.