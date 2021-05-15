Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $76,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,245,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,070. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.12 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

