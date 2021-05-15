Faceter Trading Up 50.2% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $11,233.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

