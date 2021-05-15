Factom Market Cap Reaches $22.03 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00521391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00233893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.29 or 0.01155158 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.09 or 0.01219460 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,780,149 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

