Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.16. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $344.23 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

