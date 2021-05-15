FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, FairGame has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005630 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00118080 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

