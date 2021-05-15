Falcon Project Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $66,397.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

