FansTime (FTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.96 million and $4.40 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

