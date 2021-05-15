Fantom (FTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.06 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Fantom has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $182.06 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

