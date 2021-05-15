Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE:FPI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.