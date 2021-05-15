Feathercoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,698.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $27,698.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008605 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

