Feellike (FLL) Market Cap Achieves $17,299.35

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,299.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

