Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,301.91 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

