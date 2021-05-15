Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 135,828 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135,828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

