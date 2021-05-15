Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.60% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $54.74 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

