Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

