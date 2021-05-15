Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 3.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

