Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

FMAT opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

