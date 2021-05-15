Filecash Market Capitalization Achieves $10.03 Million (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Filecash has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $295,397.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00540171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01195540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.20 or 0.01203007 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

