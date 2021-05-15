Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $112.29 or 0.00235038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,758,773 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

