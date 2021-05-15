Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.29 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.97 ($0.12). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 8.97 ($0.12), with a volume of 58,022 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of £19.21 million and a PE ratio of -89.70.

In related news, insider Richard Gibbs purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12). Also, insider John Behrendt purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

