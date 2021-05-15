Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

