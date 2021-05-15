Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 465.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35.

