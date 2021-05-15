Financial Partners Group Inc Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

