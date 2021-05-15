Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $1.77 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

LIT stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

