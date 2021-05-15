Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 2,230 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

