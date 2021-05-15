Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 816 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.