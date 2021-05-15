Financial Review: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ModivCare and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 87.41 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,014.22 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -14.84

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 7 6 0 2.46

ModivCare presently has a consensus price target of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 119.17%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than ModivCare.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Summary

ModivCare beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

