First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Position Reduced by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Busey worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Busey by 33.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

