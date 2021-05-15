First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.