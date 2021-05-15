First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.01% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

