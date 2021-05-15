First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 220,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

