FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.54% of FirstCash worth $41,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $42,412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

