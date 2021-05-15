FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.61 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

