Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

