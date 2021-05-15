Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.50 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,240 shares of company stock worth $19,760,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

