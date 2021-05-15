Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,647 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

