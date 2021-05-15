Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 390,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.91% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $169,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.