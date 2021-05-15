FLEX LNG (FLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

NYSE:FLNG opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

FLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.