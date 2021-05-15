FLIP (FLP) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. FLIP has a market cap of $449,893.19 and $23.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

