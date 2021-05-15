FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. FLO has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $46,381.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.