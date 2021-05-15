Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 8,926 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

