Flow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.32 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Flow has a market capitalization of $849.28 million and approximately $57.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $25.00 or 0.00052447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

