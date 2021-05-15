Flux Market Capitalization Reaches $48.33 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.00579106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00207826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00269814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,088,168 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

