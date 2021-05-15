FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 12.6% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $735,792.98 and approximately $8,037.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

