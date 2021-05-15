Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 155,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

